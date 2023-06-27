ऐसी नदी जिसके पानी से हो जाता है सर्वनाश, जाने से डरते हैं लोग! आप भी जानिए
ऐसी नदी जिसके पानी से हो जाता है सर्वनाश, जाने से डरते हैं लोग! आप भी जानिए

Water Story: लोगों का मानना है कि अगर उन्होंने इस नदी के पानी को छू लिया तो उनके पुण्य अपने आप ही पाप में बदल जाएंगे और उनका सत्यानाश हो जाएगा. इस नदी के पीछे बहुत बड़ी कहानी है.

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 27, 2023, 12:01 AM IST

ऐसी नदी जिसके पानी से हो जाता है सर्वनाश, जाने से डरते हैं लोग! आप भी जानिए

Karmanasa River: भारत में एक ऐसी भी नदी है जिसे शापित नदी माना जाता है. हालत यह है कि इस नदी के पानी को छूने से भी लोग डरते हैं. उनका मानना है कि अगर उन्होंने इस नदी के पानी को छू लिया तो उनके पुण्य अपने आप ही पाप में बदल जाएंगे और उनका सर्वनाश हो जाएगा. इस नदी के पीछे बहुत बड़ी कहानी है. आइए आज इस नदी के बारे में जानते हैं.

