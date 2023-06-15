Blood Donate करते समय इन बातों का रखें ध्यान, नहीं तो हो सकती है दिक्कत
 Blood Donation: हर व्यक्ति को रक्तदान जरूर करना चाहिए.रक्त दान करने से आपकी बॉडी बैक्टीरिया बाहर निकल जाते हैं और आप कई बीमारियों की चपेट में आने से भी बच जाते हैं. 

Jun 15, 2023

Tip Blood Donation: रक्त दान करने से आपकी बॉडी को फायदा होता है.   इसलिए हर व्यक्ति को रक्तदान जरूर करना चाहिए.रक्त दान करने से आपकी बॉडी बैक्टेरिया बाहर निकल जाते हैं और आप कई बीमारियों की चपेट में आने से भी बच जाते हैं. लेकिन रक्तदान करते समय आपको कुछ बातों का ध्यान जरूर रखना चाहिए. चलिए हम यहां आपको बताएंगे कि आपको रक्त दान करते समय किन बातों का ध्यान रखना चाहिए?
रक्तदान करते समय इन बातों का रखें ध्यान- 
1-अगर आप किसी को रक्तदान करने की सोच रहे हैं तो आपको कुछ बातों का जरूर रखना चाहिए. रक्तदान करने से  पहले कुछ भी खाने से बचें. या फिर खाना खाने के तुरंत बाद रक्त दान नहीं करना चाहिए.

