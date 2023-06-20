Honey: गर्मी के मौसम इन तरीकों से करें शहद का सेवन, मिलेंगे कई फायदे
topStories1hindi1746508
Hindi Newsवेलनेस

Honey: गर्मी के मौसम इन तरीकों से करें शहद का सेवन, मिलेंगे कई फायदे

Benefits Of Honey In Summer: हेल्दी और फिट रहने के लिए हेल्दी लाइफस्टाइल और डाइट दोनों बहुत जरूरी हैं. ऐसे में अगर आप शहद का सेवन करते हैं तो यह आपकी बॉडी के लिए फायदेमंद होता है. 

Written By  Jagrati Singh|Last Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 08:11 PM IST

Trending Photos

Honey: गर्मी के मौसम इन तरीकों से करें शहद का सेवन, मिलेंगे कई फायदे

Honey In The Summer: हेल्दी और फिट रहने के लिए हेल्दी लाइफस्टाइल और डाइट दोनों बहुत जरूरी हैं. वहीं गर्मी का मौसम चल रहा है ऐसे में खुद को हेल्दी रखने के लिए सही डाइट लेना बहुत जरूरी है. ऐसा इसलिए क्योंकि अगर आप बॉडी हेल्दी नहीं रखेंगे तो आपको डिहाइड्रेशन की दिक्कत हो सकती है. ऐसे में अगर आप शहद का सेवन करते हैं तो यह आपकी बॉडी के लिए फायदेमंद होता है. चलिए हम यहां आपको बताएंगे कि गर्मी के मौमस में शहद का सेवन आपको किस तरह से करना चाहिए?

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'आदिपुरुष' पर बवाल से विक्की-सारा की फिल्म को मिल गया सहारा, रामायण के पात्रों ने तोड़ी अपनी चुप्पी
health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 20 June 2023
Entertainment Live Update
Entertainment News​ Live Update: 'आदिपुरुष' पर हर तरफ मचा बवाल, मुंबई में करण देओल का हुआ शानदार रिसेप्शन, बॉलीवुड-टीवी जगत की पल-पल अपडेट
mughal harem
आराम फरमाने के अलावा मुगल हरम में होते थे ऐसे खेल, बादशाह जमकर उठाते थे लुत्फ
Monalisa
Monalisa Photos: ब्लैक साड़ी में बेकाबू हुईं मोनालिसा, कहर है ये लुक!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Ministry of Home Affairs
गृह मंत्रालय में 797 पदों पर निकली वैकेंसी, मिलेगी 81,000 रुपये सैलरी, जानें योग्यता
breakup
कपल हमेशा ध्यान रखें ये जरूरी बातें, वरना रिश्ता टूटने की नौबत आ सकती है!
Nora Fatehi
Nora Fatehi Dance: हेलन के गानों पर ऐसी नाचीं नोरा, बोले यूजर्स- ‘शाम बना दी’
Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Nawazuddin Siddiqui ही नहीं ये भी फरमा चुके खुद से कई साल छोटी एक्ट्रेस संग इश्क!
UPSC
2 बार नहीं कर पाई थीं UPSC प्रीलिम्स क्रैक, फिर बदली स्ट्रेटजी और बन गईं IAS