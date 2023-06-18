Glowing Skin: डल स्किन के लिए आजमाएं ये ये घरेलू नुस्खा, चेहरे को मिलेगा चांद सा निखार
Skin Care Tips: आज हम आपके लिए चंदन फेस पैक बनाने की विधि लेकर आए हैं. गर्मियों में चंदन लगाने से चेहरे की टैनिंग और डेड स्किन को रिमूव करने में मदद मिलती है. चंदन आपके चेहरे पर बढ़ती उम्र के लक्षणों को भी धीमा करने में मददगार साबित होता है. 

Written By  Pooja Attri|Last Updated: Jun 18, 2023, 01:56 PM IST

How To Make Chandan Face Pack: पुराने सेमय से ही चंदन को स्किन केयर में अपनाया जाता रहा है. चंदन स्किन को कूलिंग इफेक्ट देता है. वहीं इससे चेहरे के पोर्सिस को क्लीन करने में मदद मिलती है. इसलिए गर्मियों के मौसम में चंदन का पेस्ट आपकी स्किन के लिए बेहद फायदेमंद होता है. ऐसे में आज हम आपके लिए चंदन फेस पैक बनाने की विधि लेकर आए हैं. गर्मियों में चंदन लगाने से चेहरे की टैनिंग और डेड स्किन को रिमूव करने में मदद मिलती है. चंदन आपके चेहरे पर बढ़ती उम्र के लक्षणों को भी धीमा करने में मददगार साबित होता है. इतना ही नहीं इससे एक्ने और पिंपल्स की समस्या से भी छुटकारा मिल जाता है, तो चलिए जानते हैं, तो चलिए जानते हैं (How To Make Chandan Face Pack) चंदन फेस पैक कैसे बनाएं.....

