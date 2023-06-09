Climbing Stairs: सीढ़ियां चढ़ते वक्त हांफने लगते हैं आप? राहत पाने के लिए इन बातों का रखें ख्याल
topStories1hindi1730419
Hindi Newsवेलनेस

Climbing Stairs: सीढ़ियां चढ़ते वक्त हांफने लगते हैं आप? राहत पाने के लिए इन बातों का रखें ख्याल

Climbing Stairs Problem: आधुनिकता और टेक्नोलॉजी के विकास की वजह से लोग लिफ्ट का इस्तेमाल ज्यादा करने लगे हैं, वहीं सीढ़ियां चढ़ने के वक्त उनकी सांसें फूलने लगती हैं, लेकिन अपनी कुछ आदतों को बदलकर इस परेशानी से बचा जा सकता है. 

Written By  Shariqul Hoda|Last Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 06:54 AM IST

Trending Photos

Climbing Stairs: सीढ़ियां चढ़ते वक्त हांफने लगते हैं आप? राहत पाने के लिए इन बातों का रखें ख्याल

Breathlessness While Climbing Stairs: भागदौड़ और बिजी लाइफ में ज्यादातर लोग अपनी हेल्थ पर पूरी तरह से ध्यान नहीं दे पाते हैं. जिससे शरीर पर बहुत बुरा असर पड़ता है. मौजूदा दौर में अनहेल्दी खाना और फिजिकल इनएक्टिविटी की वजह से लोग अंदर ही अंदर कमजोर होने लगे हैं. यही कारण है कि लोग सीढ़ियां चढ़ने (Climbing Stairs) की बजाय लिफ्ट (Lift) का इस्तेमाल करना पसंद करते हैं, क्योंकि दो-चार सीढ़ियां चढ़ते ही उनकी सांस फूलने लग जाती है और दिल की धड़कने भी बढ़ जाती है. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'आदिपुरुष' के बाद आ रही है एक और रामायण, रणबीर बनेंगे राम और सीता बनेंगी आलिया भट्ट
veda ambani
Akash Ambani Daughter Name: नन्ही राजकुमारी का रखा बेहद ही खूबसूरत नाम
Kajol
Kajol की सोशल मीडिया से दूरी की वजह हुई रिवील, तो लोगों ने कहा – ‘चूना लगा दिया’
Best Selling SUV
Nexon, Brezza सब फेल! इस अकेली SUV ने सबको रुला डाला, बनी बेस्ट सेलिंग
Tiger Shroff
Tiger Shroff Mother Cheated: टाइगर की मम्मी के साथ चीटिंग, 58 लाख रूपए की धोखाधड़ी
Powered by Tomorrow.io
hanuman ji
रावण की बेटी, जिसे हुआ हनुमानजी से प्रेम; और फिर...
TC Final 2023
भारत को WTC फाइनल में मिलेगी हार, इस दिग्गज ने बयान से मचाई सनसनी!
PM Kisan yoajna
पीएम मोदी का किसानों को शानदार तोहफा, खाते में आएंगे 15 लाख रुपये, कैसे करें अप्लाई
ODI World Cup 2023
वनडे वर्ल्ड कप में इस मैदान पर भिड़ेंगे IND-PAK! सामने आया बहुत बड़ा अपडेट
Kiara Advani
सासू मां और मम्मी को साथ लेकर Satyaprem Ki Katha को प्रमोट करने निकलीं Kiara Advani