Skin Care Tips: इन गलतियों की वजह से चेहरे पर होने लगते हैं एक्ने, जरूर दें ध्यान
topStories1hindi1747892
Hindi Newsवेलनेस

Skin Care Tips: इन गलतियों की वजह से चेहरे पर होने लगते हैं एक्ने, जरूर दें ध्यान

Acne Treatmentमुंहासों की दिक्कत से ज्यादातर सभी लोग परेशान रहते हैं. आपकी कुछ गलतियों की वजह से आपको मुंहासों की दिक्कत होने लगती है. चलिए हम यहां आपको बताएंगे कि किन कारणों से आपको मुंहासों की दिक्कत होने लगती है?

Written By  Jagrati Singh|Last Updated: Jun 21, 2023, 06:22 PM IST

Trending Photos

Skin Care Tips: इन गलतियों की वजह से चेहरे पर होने लगते हैं एक्ने, जरूर दें ध्यान

Causes Of Acne: मुंहासों की दिक्कत से ज्यादातर सभी लोग परेशान रहते हैं.ऐसा इसलिए क्योंकि एक्ने की दिक्कत एक आम समस्या है. लेकिन कुछ लोगों को यह समस्या अधिक होती है.जिसकी वजह से उनके चेहरे पर मुंहासों के निशान पड़ जाते हैं.ऐसे में अगर आप भी मुंहासों की समस्या से परेशान हैं तो आपको अपनी स्किन पर ध्यान देने की जरूरत है. क्योंकि आपकी कुछ गलतियों की वजह से आपको मुंहासों की दिक्कत होने लगती है. चलिए हम यहां आपको बताएंगे कि किन कारणों से आपको मुंहासों की दिक्कत होने लगती है?

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'आदिपुरुष' पर बवाल से विक्की-सारा की फिल्म को मिल गया सहारा, रामायण के पात्रों ने तोड़ी अपनी चुप्पी
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: जारी हुआ 'रॉकी और रानी की प्रेम कहानी' का टीजर, 250 करोड़ के पार पहुंचने वाली है आदिपुरुष!
World Yoga Day
PM Narendra Modi US visit 2023: US पहुंचते ही PM मोदी ने एलन मस्क समेत कई दिग्गज अमेरिकियों से की मुलाकात, आज योग दिवस में लेंगे भाग
health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 20 June 2023
health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 21 June 2023
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
TMKOC: ना पोपटलाल की शादी, ना बबीता जी-अंजलि भाभी बनीं मां..क्यों नहीं बढ़ रहा शो?
mughal harem
आराम फरमाने के अलावा मुगल हरम में होते थे ऐसे खेल, बादशाह जमकर उठाते थे लुत्फ
Tamannaah Bhatia
'जी करदा' में बोल्ड सीन्स देने पर तमन्ना भाटिया ने तोड़ी चुप्पी, बोलीं-ऐसा कर
Monalisa
Monalisa Photos: ब्लैक साड़ी में बेकाबू हुईं मोनालिसा, कहर है ये लुक!
Ministry of Home Affairs
गृह मंत्रालय में 797 पदों पर निकली वैकेंसी, मिलेगी 81,000 रुपये सैलरी, जानें योग्यता