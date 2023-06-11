Healthy Diet: क्या आपको भी है नींद से जुड़ी समस्या, स्लीपिंग साइकिल को मेंटेन करेंगे ये फूड्स
Healthy Diet For Good Sleep: आजकल अधिकतर लोग नींद की समस्या से परेशान रहते हैं. कुछ लोग अच्छी नींद के लिए मेडिटेशन का सहारा लेते हैं. लेकिन आज हम आपको बताएंगे इसके लिए कुछ खास फूड्स जिसे आप अपने डाइट में शामिल करके स्लीपिंग साइकिल को मेंटेन कर सकते हैं...

 

Written By  Nairitya Srivastava|Last Updated: Jun 11, 2023, 11:25 PM IST

Foods Which Maintain Sleeping Cycle: बिजी लाइफस्टाइल के चलते लोग कई तरह की बीमारियों का शिकार हो रहे हैं. सबसे बड़ी समस्या इन दिनों लोगों को नींद की रहती है. लोगों पर उनके ऑफिस के काम का प्रेशर इतना अधिक रहता है, कि खाना पीना सबकुछ डिस्टर्ब रहता है. सबसे पहले तो इसके चलते लोगों की नींद नहीं पूरी होती है. वहीं कुछ लोगों को नींद न आने की भी समस्या रहती है. रात-रात जगने के बाद भी कुछ लोगों को नींद जल्दी महसूस नहीं होती है. 

