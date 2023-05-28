Weight Loss Tips: वजन बढ़ने की वजह से बिगड़ गया बॉडी का शेप? इस ड्राईफ्रूट को आज ही खाना शुरू करें
Weight Loss Tips: वजन बढ़ने की वजह से बिगड़ गया बॉडी का शेप? इस ड्राईफ्रूट को आज ही खाना शुरू करें

Dry Fruit For Weight Loss: सभी ड्राई फ्रूट्स को सेहत के लिए फायदेमंद माना जाता है, लेकिन अगर आप अखरोट (Walnut) के फायदों के बारे में जानेंगे तो इसे जरूर डेली डाइट में शामिल कर लेंगे.

Written By  Shariqul Hoda|Last Updated: May 28, 2023, 08:29 AM IST

Weight Loss Tips: वजन बढ़ने की वजह से बिगड़ गया बॉडी का शेप? इस ड्राईफ्रूट को आज ही खाना शुरू करें

Benefits Of Eating Walnut: भारत में लोगों की लाइफस्टाइल और फूड हैबिट्स ऐसी है जिसके कारण लोगों का वजन बढ़ना लाजमी है. लेकिन मोटापा एक ऐसी समस्या है जो आगे चलकर हाई बीपी, हार्ट डिजीज और डायबिटीज जैसी गंभीर बीमारियों का खतरा पैदा कर देते ही है, ऐसे में आपको अपनी सेहत का खास ख्याल रखना बेहद जरूरी है.

