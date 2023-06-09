 Canada: 700 भारतीय छात्रों पर कनाडा से डिपोर्टेशन का खतरा! पीएम जस्टिन ट्रूडो ने कही ये बात
Canada: 700 भारतीय छात्रों पर कनाडा से डिपोर्टेशन का खतरा! पीएम जस्टिन ट्रूडो ने कही ये बात

Punjabi Students in Canada: ये सभी छात्र पंजाब से उच्च शिक्षा के लिए कनाडा पहुंचे थे, लेकिन जालंधर में उनके एजेंट्स द्वारा उन्हें प्रदान किए गए ‘फर्जी ऑफर लेटर’ के कारण अब इन्हें डिपोर्टेशन का सामना करना पड़ रहा है.

Jun 09, 2023

Canada: 700 भारतीय छात्रों पर कनाडा से डिपोर्टेशन का खतरा! पीएम जस्टिन ट्रूडो ने कही ये बात

Canada News:  फर्जी ऑफर लेटर के साथ उच्च शिक्षा के लिए कनाडा पहुंचे करीब 700 भारतीय छात्रों का भविष्य अनिश्चितता के घेरे में है. ऐसे में कनाडा के प्रधानमंत्री जस्टिन ट्रूडो ने आश्वासन दिया है कि उनकी सरकार छात्रों के प्रत्येक मामले का मूल्यांकन करेगी.

