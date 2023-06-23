Titanic का मलबा देखने गई पनडुब्बी में सवार सभी की मौत, जानें कैसे गई जान?
Titanic का मलबा देखने गई पनडुब्बी में सवार सभी की मौत, जानें कैसे गई जान?

मरने वाले यात्रियों में अरबपति एक्सलोरर हामिश हाडिर्ंग, फ्रांसीसी एक्सप्लोरर पॉल-हेनरी नार्जियोलेट, एक प्रमुख पाकिस्तानी परिवार के सदस्य शहजादा दाऊद और उसका बेटा सुलेमान दाऊद और ओशनगेट एक्सपीडिशन के सीईओ और टाइटन पायलट स्टॉकटन रश शामिल हैं.

Titanic: अमेरिकी तटरक्षक बल ने घोषणा की है कि टाइटैनिक के पास खोजकर्ताओं को लापता पनडुब्बी टाइटन का मलबा मिला है. यूएस कोस्ट गार्ड रियर एडमिरल जॉन माउगर ने कहा कि रिमोट से संचालित वाहन (आरओवी) ने समुद्र तल पर टाइटैनिक से लगभग आधा किलोमीटर दूर टाइटन पनडुब्बी के टेल कोन की खोज की. माउगर ने कहा, बाद में आरओवी को अतिरिक्त मलबा मिला. उन्होंने कहा, मैं पीड़ित परिवारों के प्रति अपनी गहरी संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूं.

