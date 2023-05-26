Actor Found Dead: कंक्रीट का फर्श तोड़कर जमीन में 6 फुट नीचे मिला एक्टर का शव, 4 महीने से था गायब
Actor Found Dead: कंक्रीट का फर्श तोड़कर जमीन में 6 फुट नीचे मिला एक्टर का शव, 4 महीने से था गायब

Crime News:  पुलिस ने फर्श तोड़ने के बाद जेफर्सन मचाडो का शव बाहर निकाला. जांच में सामने आया है कि एक्टर के गले पर रस्सी के निशान थे और उसके दोनों हाथ बंधे हुए थे.

Written By  Rachit Kumar|Last Updated: May 26, 2023, 03:25 PM IST

Actor Found Dead: कंक्रीट का फर्श तोड़कर जमीन में 6 फुट नीचे मिला एक्टर का शव, 4 महीने से था गायब

Jefferson Machado Found Dead: फिल्म दृश्यम तो आपने जरूर देखी होगी, जिसमें एक लड़के का शव जमीन के नीचे दफना दिया जाता है और फिर ऊपर फर्श बना दिया जाता है. ऐसा ही एक हैरान कर देने वाला मामला सामने आया है. एक एक्टर का शव बरामद हुआ है, जो करीब 4 महीने से लापता था. उसको जमीन के 6 फुट नीचे लकड़ी के बक्से में रखकर दफनाया गया. इसके बाद ऊपर कंक्रीट का फर्श बना दिया गया. पुलिस ने फर्श तोड़ने के बाद उनका शव बाहर निकाला. जांच में सामने आया है कि एक्टर के गले पर रस्सी के निशान थे और उसके दोनों हाथ बंधे हुए थे. यह सनसनीखेज मामला ब्राजील का है.एक्टर की हत्या की आशंका जताई जा रही है.

