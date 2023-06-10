Kids Found in Amazon Forest: प्लेन क्रैश में बचे 4 बच्चे, दुनिया के सबसे खतरनाक जंगल में 40 दिन कैसे रहे जिंदा; पूरी कहानी
topStories1hindi1732543
Hindi Newsदुनिया

Kids Found in Amazon Forest: प्लेन क्रैश में बचे 4 बच्चे, दुनिया के सबसे खतरनाक जंगल में 40 दिन कैसे रहे जिंदा; पूरी कहानी

Colombia Plane Crash:  ये बच्चे 40 दिन तक दुनिया के सबसे खतरनाक जंगल में रहे. जब खोजी दल बच्चों के पास पहुंचा तो वह अकेले थे. लोग इस पर हैरानी जता रहे हैं कि 13, 9, 4 साल के तीन और 11 महीने का एक बच्चा इतने घने जंगल में जिंदा कैसे बचा. 

Written By  Rachit Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 10, 2023, 05:49 PM IST

Trending Photos

Kids Found in Amazon Forest: प्लेन क्रैश में बचे 4 बच्चे, दुनिया के सबसे खतरनाक जंगल में 40 दिन कैसे रहे जिंदा; पूरी कहानी

Amazon Rainforest News: कोलंबिया के अमेजन वर्षावन से हैरान कर देने वाली घटना सामने आई है. एक प्लेन क्रैश के बाद अमेजन वर्षावन से शुक्रवार को 4 बच्चों को बचा लिया गया. ये बच्चे 40 दिन तक दुनिया के सबसे खतरनाक जंगल में रहे. जब खोजी दल बच्चों के पास पहुंचा तो वह अकेले थे. लोग इस पर हैरानी जता रहे हैं कि 13, 9, 4 साल के तीन और 11 महीने का एक बच्चा इतने घने जंगल में जिंदा कैसे बचा. लेकिन इनके बचाव की कहानी बेहद रोचक है. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'आदिपुरुष' के बाद आ रही है एक और रामायण, रणबीर बनेंगे राम और सीता बनेंगी आलिया भट्ट
veda ambani
Akash Ambani Daughter Name: नन्ही राजकुमारी का रखा बेहद ही खूबसूरत नाम
Kajol
Kajol की सोशल मीडिया से दूरी की वजह हुई रिवील, तो लोगों ने कहा – ‘चूना लगा दिया’
Best Selling SUV
Nexon, Brezza सब फेल! इस अकेली SUV ने सबको रुला डाला, बनी बेस्ट सेलिंग
haridwar news
हरिद्वार जाने वाले ध्यान दें! छोटे कपड़ों में अब मंदिरों में नहीं मिलेगी एंट्री
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Tiger Shroff
Tiger Shroff Mother Cheated: टाइगर की मम्मी के साथ चीटिंग, 58 लाख रूपए की धोखाधड़ी
hanuman ji
रावण की बेटी, जिसे हुआ हनुमानजी से प्रेम; और फिर...
TC Final 2023
भारत को WTC फाइनल में मिलेगी हार, इस दिग्गज ने बयान से मचाई सनसनी!
PM Kisan yoajna
पीएम मोदी का किसानों को शानदार तोहफा, खाते में आएंगे 15 लाख रुपये, कैसे करें अप्लाई
ODI World Cup 2023
वनडे वर्ल्ड कप में इस मैदान पर भिड़ेंगे IND-PAK! सामने आया बहुत बड़ा अपडेट