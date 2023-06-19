Bebe Rexha Injured: स्टेज पर परफॉर्म कर रही थी सिंगर, अचानक फैन ने फेंका मोबाइल और बिगड़ गई चेहरे की हालत
Bebe Rexha Injured: स्टेज पर परफॉर्म कर रही थी सिंगर, अचानक फैन ने फेंका मोबाइल और बिगड़ गई चेहरे की हालत

Hollywood News: इस घटना को लेकर सिंगर के फैन्स ने ट्विटर पर चिंता जताते हुए हमलावर पर जमकर भड़ास निकाली. एक फैन ने ट्वीट कर लिखा, 'लोग ऐसी हरकतें क्यों करते हैं, जैसे उनको घर पर कोई होम ट्रेनिंग न मिली हो.'

Viral News: अमेरिकी सिंगर और सॉन्ग राइटर बैलेटा रेक्सा (बीबी रेक्सा) रविवार को हादसे का शिकार हो गईं. न्यूयॉर्क में एक कॉन्सर्ट के दौरान उनके एक फैन ने उन पर मोबाइल फेंक दिया, जिसके बाद वह गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गईं. उनको तुरंत अस्पताल ले जाया गया, जहां उनका इलाज चल रहा है. उनका  इस  घटना का एक वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहा है. 

