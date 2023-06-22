टाइटैनिक की सैर कराने वाली लापता पनडुब्बी में सवार हैं 5 लोग, कौन हैं वो?
टाइटैनिक की सैर कराने वाली लापता पनडुब्बी में सवार हैं 5 लोग, कौन हैं वो?

Titanic Tourist Submarine: गुजरते हर सेकेंड के साथ पनडुब्बी में सवार पांच लोगों की जान का खतरा बढ़ता जा रहा है क्योंकि इसमें चंद घटों की ही ऑक्सीजन बची है. 

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 22, 2023, 08:15 AM IST

Titanic Tourist Submarine Missing: अटलांटिक महासागर में डूबे टाइटैनिक का मलबा दिखाने गई ‘टाइटन’ नाम की पनडुब्बी का अब तक सुराग नहीं मिला है. गुरुवार को पनडुब्बी की खोज में और अधिक नावें और अंडरवाटर व्हीकल शामिल होने वाले हैं, गुजरते हर सेकेंड के साथ पनडुब्बी में सवार पांच लोगों की जान का खतरा बढ़ता जा रहा है क्योंकि इसमें चंद घटों की ही ऑक्सीजन बची है. इस पनडुब्बी में पांच लोग सवार सवार हैं जो अब जिंदगी और मौत के बीच संघर्ष कर रहे हैं. ये पांच लोग कौन हैं.

