Bikini Girl: एयरफोर्स में करती थी नौकरी, अब बार में बिकनी पहनकर सर्व करती है बीयर

US Airforce: कैलिफोर्निया की रहने वाली चेयेन ने न्यूयॉर्क पोस्ट को बताया, ग्राहक यह गलत समझ लेते हैं कि मुझे मिलिट्री से निकाला गया या फिर मैंने कुछ ही महीने सेना में काम किया फिर मुझे निकाल दिया गया. जबकि यह सच नहीं है. 

Girl Sells Beer in Bikini:  एक महिला ने दावा किया है कि वह पहले अमेरिकी वायुसेना में काम करती थी. लेकिन अब वह बार में बिकनी पहनकर बीयर सर्व करती है. 23 साल की चेयेन लॉन्ग ने कहा, जब उनके ग्राहकों को पता चलता है कि वह देश की सेवा कर चुकी हैं तो वह उनको 'बड़ी टिप' देते हैं. 

