Norway: ऐसा कौन सा शहर है जहां मरना है 'गुनाह' ?
topStories1hindi1757093
Hindi Newsदुनिया

Norway: ऐसा कौन सा शहर है जहां मरना है 'गुनाह' ?

Trending GK Quiz GK Question In Hindi: क्या आप जानते हैं कि ग्लोबल वार्मिंग (Global Warming) से हो रहे जलवायु परिवर्तन (Climate Change) का असर जीवित इंसानों के साथ मृतकों को भी प्रभावित कर रहा है. क्लाइमेट चेंज की मार से मुर्दे तक अछूते नहीं हैं ये वो स्थिति है जिसके बारे में बहुत से लोग कुछ भी नहीं जानते हैं.

Written By  Shwetank Ratnamber|Last Updated: Jun 28, 2023, 06:49 AM IST

Trending Photos

Norway: ऐसा कौन सा शहर है जहां मरना है 'गुनाह' ?

General Knowledge Quiz GK trending Question: नॉर्वे (Norway) का स्वालबार्ड (svalbard) आइलैंड प्रकति की खूबसूरती के साथ रोमांच से भरपूर है. यहां ग्लोबल वार्मिंग (Global Warming) का खतरा जिंदा लोगों को ही नहीं, बल्कि मरे हुए लोगों को भी है. जलवायु परिवर्तन (Climate Change) पहला बड़ा असर यहां पर तब दिखा जब यहां का कब्रिस्तान इसकी भेंट चढ़ गया. स्वालबार्ड के प्रमुख शहर लॉन्गईयरब्येन (Longyearbyen) की आबादी करीब 2500 हजार है. नॉर्थ पोल और नॉर्वे के बीच बसे इस शहर में 4 महीने तक सूरज नहीं निकलता है. धरती का एक कोना होने की वजह से यहां भीषण सर्दी पड़ती है तब तापमान माइनस 30 डिग्री चला जाता है. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

sapna choudhary
Sapna Choudhary Top 5 Song: इन गानों ने बना दिया सपना को हर दिल की रानी
Agra News
आगरा में सिपाही की पत्नी को कुल्हाड़ी से काट कर उतारा मौत के घाट, इलाके में मचा हड़कंप
Urfi Javed
Urfi Javed Disgusting Dress: मोहतरमा ने पहना कुछ ऐसा, लोगों को देख आ गई घिन्न!
AliExpress
चीनी ऐप से 4 साल पहले दिल्ली के लड़के ने किया था ऑर्डर, अब पहुंचा तो मिली ये चीज
kusha kapila
Kusha Kapila Divorce: शादी के 6 साल बाद पति से ले रहीं तलाक, बोलीं- ‘दिल टूट रहा है’
Powered by Tomorrow.io
malaika arora
Malaika Arjun: ना उम्र की परवाह, ना फिक्र दुनियादारी की; जब लगिया इश्क दा रोग
Goats with Allah birthmarks up for sale at premium of Rs 51 lakh
बकरे पर 'अल्लाह' का निशान, 5 लग्जरी कारों के बराबर है इनकी कीमत
horoscope monthly
जुलाई में इन लोगों को बरतनी होगी सावधानी, कार्यों के बनने में है संदेह
Ankita Lokhande
कमरे में अकेली थीं Ankita Lokhande, प्रोड्यूसर ने साफ-साफ की कॉम्प्रोमाइज की डिमांड!
Nutan
एक अफवाह और हो गया था इस एक्ट्रेस की जिंदगी में बवाल, संजीव कुमार हुए थे शर्मिंदा