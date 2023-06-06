‘दिल्ली जाइए और खुद देखिए' - भारतीय लोकत्रंत की सेहत पर सवाल उठाने वालों को US का जवाब
US India Relations:  व्हाइट हाउस ने कहा, ]संयुक्त राज्य अमेरिका के साथ भारत बहुत सारे स्तरों पर एक मजबूत भागीदार है. आपने देखा कि शांगरी-ला सचिव (रक्षा, लॉयड) ऑस्टिन ने अब कुछ अतिरिक्त रक्षा सहयोग की घोषणा की है जिसे हम भारत के साथ आगे बढ़ाने जा रहे हैं.'

Jun 06, 2023

Indian Democracy: प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी की अमेरिका यात्रा से पहले व्हाइट हाउस ने सोमवार को भारत में लोकतंत्र की सेहत को लेकर चिंताओं को खारिज किया है. अमेरिकी सरकार ने कहा कि भारत एक जीवंत लोकतंत्र है, जो कोई भी नई दिल्ली जाता है, वो उसे खुद देख सकता है.

