India-US Deal: भारत-अमेरिका के बीच ड्रोन, जेट इंजन और स्पेस को लेकर हुए अहम समझौते, 'सुपर-डुपर' डील से टेंशन में आया चीन!
Narendra Modi US Visit: भारत (India) और अमेरिका (US) के बीच जेट इंजन, ड्रोन और स्पेस सहित कई अहम समझौते हो गए. इससे चीन की चिंता बढ़ गई है. अमेरिका की जनरल इलेक्ट्रिक और भारत की हिंदुस्तान एयरोनॉटिक्स लिमिटेड के बीच भी डील हो गई है.

Written By  Vinay Trivedi|Last Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 06:59 AM IST

India-US Defence Deal: प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी (Narendra Modi) और अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति जो बाइडेन (Joe Biden) के बीच द्विपक्षीय वार्ता के दौरान भारत (India) और अमेरिका (US) ने कई समझौते किए. व्हाइट हाउस में प्रधानमंत्री मोदी और अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति जो बाइडन के बीच आमने-सामने की बैठक में कई अहम फैसलों पर मुहर लगी. दोनों देशों के बीच ड्रोन, जेट इंजन और स्पेस समेत कई अहम समझौते हुए. दोनों देशों के बीच एमक्यू-9 रीपर ड्रोन की खरीद पर भी मुहर लगी. इसकी तैनाती हिंद महासागर, चीनी सीमा के साथ अन्य अंतरराष्ट्रीय सीमाओं की सुरक्षा सुनिश्चित करेगी. इससे चीन टेंशन में आ गया है. इसके अलावा जनरल इलेक्ट्रिक और हिंदुस्तान एयरोनॉटिक्स लिमिटेड ने एक समझौते पर हस्ताक्षर किया. इसके तहत अब GE एयरोस्पेस HAL के साथ मिलकर भारतीय वायुसेना के लिए लड़ाकू जेट इंजन बनाएगी.

