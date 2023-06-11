Kairan Quazi: 14 साल के लड़के का टैलेंट देख लोगों की फटी आंखें, एलन मस्क ने दे दी नौकरी
topStories1hindi1733542
Hindi Newsदुनिया

Kairan Quazi: 14 साल के लड़के का टैलेंट देख लोगों की फटी आंखें, एलन मस्क ने दे दी नौकरी

Youngest Engineer: दरअसल कैरन के माता-पिता को भी उनके बचपन में ही पता चल गया था कि वह साधारण नहीं है. इतनी कम उम्र में भी वह पूरे वाक्य बोल लेते थे. वह रेडियो पर न्यूज सुनने के बाद स्कूल के टीचर्स और बाकी बच्चों को सुनाते थे.

Written By  Rachit Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 11, 2023, 03:51 PM IST

Trending Photos

Kairan Quazi: 14 साल के लड़के का टैलेंट देख लोगों की फटी आंखें, एलन मस्क ने दे दी नौकरी

Kairan Quazi SpaceX: कहते हैं टैलेंट की कोई उम्र नहीं होती. अकसर लोग हुनर के बल पर दुनिया में नाम कमाते हैं. लेकिन अब एक 14 साल के लड़के ने हर किसी को हैरान किया हुआ है. इस लड़के का नाम है कैरन काजी (Kairan Quazi). कंप्यूटर साइंस और इंजीनियरिंग के क्षेत्र में इस लड़के ने ऐसा कीर्तिमान हासिल किया है, जो बड़े-बड़े तुर्रम खान हासिल नहीं कर पाए. इस लड़के का टैलेंट देख दुनिया के सबसे रईस शख्स में से एक एलन मस्क भी फिदा हो गए और अपनी कंपनी स्पेसएक्स में उसको सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर की जॉब दे दी.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

Donald Trump
‘पेंटागन की हमले की योजना, सीक्रेट नक्शे किए साझा’- ट्रंप पर 37 मामलों में लगे आरोप
Cooler
बर्फ जैसा ठंडा हो जाएगा आपका घर, पुराना जंग लगा हुआ कूलर करेगा जोरदार काम
Animal
11 August को फिर वही होगा जो नहीं होना चाहिए, इसमें है Bollywood का नुकसान
IMAX Screens
Adipurush को लग गया तगड़ा झटका, इन प्रीमियम थियेटरों में नहीं हो पाएगी रिलीज
lifestyle
चींटियों ने घर के कोने-कोने में जमा लिया है कब्जा? आजमाएं ये आसान घरेलू उपाय
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Pakistan Economic Crisis
‘पाकिस्तान नहीं होगा डिफॉल्ट, हमारे पास प्लान बी तैयार’ – वित्त मंत्री का दावा
cheating partner
आखिर शादी के बाद लोग क्यों अपने पार्टनर को देते हैं धोखा, जानें इसके बारे में..
Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Samantha ने प्रोड्यूसरों के सामने रख दी शर्त, स्क्रिप्ट तो पढ़ूंगी लेकिन पहले...
Big discovery under the railway track in Poland
पौलेंड: रेलवे ट्रैक के नीचे हुई बड़ी खोज, क्या मिल गया हिटलर के चोरी के खजाने का
ODI World Cup 2023
वनडे वर्ल्ड कप में इस मैदान पर भिड़ेंगे IND-PAK! सामने आया बहुत बड़ा अपडेट