World Most Beautiful Queen: दुनिया की वो सबसे खूबसूरत रानी, जिसने राजगद्दी पर कब्जे के लिए अपने सगे भाइयों से कर ली थी शादी
World Most Beautiful Queen: दुनिया की वो सबसे खूबसूरत रानी, जिसने राजगद्दी पर कब्जे के लिए अपने सगे भाइयों से कर ली थी शादी

Most Beautiful Queen of the World: दुनिया में राजगद्दी के लिए अपनों का नरसंहार करते सम्राटों और सुल्तानों के किस्से तो आपने बहुत सुने होंगे. लेकिन आज हम दुनिया की सबसे खूबसूरत रानी का किस्सा बताते हैं, जिसने सत्ता पाने के लिए अपने सगे भाइयों से ही शादी कर ली थी. 

Written By  Devinder Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 12:54 AM IST

World Most Beautiful Queen: दुनिया की वो सबसे खूबसूरत रानी, जिसने राजगद्दी पर कब्जे के लिए अपने सगे भाइयों से कर ली थी शादी

Family History of Queen Cleopatra: दुनिया में एक से बढ़कर एक ऐसे किस्से हुए हैं, जिनके बारे में पढ़कर लोग हैरान रह जाते हैं. ऐसी ही एक किस्सा दुनिया की सबसे खूबसूरत रानी का है, जिसने राजगद्दी पर अपना कब्जा बरकरार रखने के लिए अपने ही 2 सगे भाईयों से शादी कर ली थी और बाद में उनके बच्चों की मां बनी थी. वह लंबे वक्त तक अपने साम्राज्य की रानी बनी रही लेकिन 38 साल की उम्र में उसे जान गंवानी पड़ गई. 

