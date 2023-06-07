New York City’s Air Pollution: सबसे खराब वायु प्रदूषण वाले शहरों में टॉप पर पहुंचा न्यूयॉर्क, क्या है वजह?
New York City’s Air Pollution: सबसे खराब वायु प्रदूषण वाले शहरों में टॉप पर पहुंचा न्यूयॉर्क, क्या है वजह?

New York Air Quality: बढ़ते प्रदूषण की वजह से केंद्रीय न्यूयॉर्क राज्य (Central New York) में कम से कम 10 स्कूल जिलों ने मंगलवार को बाहरी गतिविधियों और कार्यक्रमों को रद्द कर दिया.

 

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 01:03 PM IST

New York City's Air Pollution: सबसे खराब वायु प्रदूषण वाले शहरों में टॉप पर पहुंचा न्यूयॉर्क, क्या है वजह?

Air pollution in New York:  न्यूयॉर्क शहर मंगलवार को कुछ समय के लिए दुनिया के सबसे खराब वायु प्रदूषण की सूची में सबसे ऊपर है क्योंकि क्यूबेक में सौ से अधिक जंगल की आग से दक्षिण में हानिकारक धुआं निकल रहा है. सीएनएन की रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक कनाडा की आग के धुएं ने समय-समय पर पूर्वोत्तर और मध्य-अटलांटिक को एक सप्ताह से अधिक समय तक प्रभावित किया है, जिससे लगातार खराब हो रही एयर क्वालिटी वायु गुणवत्ता के नुकसान को लेकर चिंता बढ़ रही है.

