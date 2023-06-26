Nirmala Sitharaman की ओबामा को दो टूक- आपकी सरकार में 6 मुस्लिम देशों पर गिरे 26000 बम, आप पर कैसे करें भरोसा?
topStories1hindi1754022
Hindi Newsदुनिया

Nirmala Sitharaman की ओबामा को दो टूक- आपकी सरकार में 6 मुस्लिम देशों पर गिरे 26000 बम, आप पर कैसे करें भरोसा?

Sitharaman On Barack Obama: निर्मला सीतारमण  (Nirmala Sitharaman) ने बराक ओबामा (Barack Obama) पर निशाना साधते हुए कहा कि उनके शासन में 6 मुस्लिम बहुल देशों पर 26 हजार से ज्यादा बम बरसाए गए थे.

Written By  Vinay Trivedi|Last Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 06:51 AM IST

Trending Photos

Nirmala Sitharaman की ओबामा को दो टूक- आपकी सरकार में 6 मुस्लिम देशों पर गिरे 26000 बम, आप पर कैसे करें भरोसा?

Nirmala Sitharaman's Statement: भारत में मुसलमानों के साथ व्यवहार को लेकर उठ रहे सवालों पर केंद्रीय वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण  (Nirmala Sitharaman) ने जवाब दिया. इस दौरान सीतारमण ने पूर्व अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति बराक ओबामा (Barack Obama) पर भी निशाना साधा. सीतारमण ने कहा कि उनके शासनकाल में अमेरिका ने '6 मुस्लिम-बहुल देशों में बमबारी की थी'. सीतारमण ने ये भी कहा कि मिस्र मुस्लिम आबादी के हिसाब से 6 नंबर पर है और पीएम मोदी को मिस्र का सर्वोच्च पुरस्कार मिलना हमारे देश के लिए गर्व की बात है. पीएम मोदी को अभी तक 13 ऐसे सम्मान मिल चुके हैं. इनमें 6 सम्मान उन देशों के शामिल हैं जहां मुस्लिम बहुसंख्यक हैं.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Update: हुमा कुरैशी की आने वाली फिल्म 'तरला' का ट्रेलर हुआ लॉन्च, OTT पर रिलीज होने वाली हैं ये हिंदी मूवीज
land
जमीन खरीदने जा रहे तो ये Website है वरदान! मिनटों में बताएगी इसकी सारी डीटेल्स
Gajendra Chauhan
Mahabharat: हर सीन से पहले होती थी डिबेट, 8 राइटर्स से किया जाता था राय-मशविरा
Flood
असम में बाढ़ से हाहाकार, 5 लाख से ज्यादा प्रभावित; इन इलाकों में बढ़ा जान का खतरा
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
TMKOC: विवादों के बीच जेठालाल ने बांधे शो की तारीफों के पुल, बोले- कॉमेडी में नंबर 1
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor की ऐसी थी सौतेली मां Supriya Pathak से पहली मुलाकात
Saath Nibhaana Saathiya
आखिर कहां है 'रसोड़े में कौन था' से फेमस होने वाली 'साथ निभाना साथिया' की राशि बेन?
flight mode
हवाई जहाज में क्यों Flight Mode पर करना पड़ता है फोन, वजह जानकर डर जाएंगे आप
Khushi Kapoor
ब्राउन मुंडे को डेट कर रहीं Khushi Kapoor, रिलीज से पहले चर्चा में रिलेशनशिप स्टेटस
Namrata Malla
नम्रता मल्ला ने किया ऐसा डांस फैंस देख रह गए दंग, देखें वायरल वीडियो