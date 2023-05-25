Paralysed Man: तकनीक का ऐसा कमाल, शरीर में लगी इस चीज से चलने लगा अपाहिज व्यक्ति
Paralysed Man: नीदरलैंड्स के 40 वर्षीय गर्ट जान ओसकाम 12 साल पहले एक मोटरबाइक हादसे की वजह से अपाहिज हो गए थे. वह खड़ा भी हो पाते थे. लेकिन अब वैज्ञानिकों के कमाल से वह ना सिर्फ चल पा रहे हैं बल्कि सीढ़ियां भी चढ़ रहे हैं. 

Digital Bridge: एक अपाहिज व्यक्ति फिर से चलने में सक्षम हो गया है. जानते हैं ये कैसे संभव हुआ. ये एक ऐसी तकनीक से हो पाया है जिसे डिजिटल ब्रिज कहा जाता है. वायरलेस डिजिटल ब्रिज से उसके मस्तिष्क और रीढ़ की हड्डी के बीच संचार फिर से स्थापित हुआ, जिसके बाद वो फिर से अपने पैरों पर चलने में सक्षम हुआ. 

