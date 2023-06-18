India-US Defence Deal: भारत में भी अब बनेगा तेजस MK2 इंजन! अमेरिका देगा ये 11 तकनीक, PM मोदी के दौरे से बंधी उम्मीद
topStories1hindi1742910
Hindi Newsदुनिया

India-US Defence Deal: भारत में भी अब बनेगा तेजस MK2 इंजन! अमेरिका देगा ये 11 तकनीक, PM मोदी के दौरे से बंधी उम्मीद

US Technology Transfer: पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी (Narendra Modi) की अमेरिका (US) यात्रा भारत के लिए बड़ी सौगात ला सकती है. अमेरिका भारत को डिफेंस से जुड़ी प्रमुख मैन्युफैक्चरिंग टेक्नोलॉजी ट्रांसफर कर सकता है.

Written By  Vinay Trivedi|Last Updated: Jun 18, 2023, 12:49 PM IST

Trending Photos

India-US Defence Deal: भारत में भी अब बनेगा तेजस MK2 इंजन! अमेरिका देगा ये 11 तकनीक, PM मोदी के दौरे से बंधी उम्मीद

PM Modi US Visit: प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी (Narendra Modi) अमेरिका (US) की यात्रा पर जाने वाले हैं. पीएम मोदी 21 से 24 जून तक अमेरिका की अपनी पहली राजकीय यात्रा पर रहेंगे. उम्मीद है कि प्रधानमंत्री की अमेरिका की यात्रा के दौरान भारत-अमेरिका फाइटर जेट इंजन डील के हिस्से के रूप में भारत को कम से कम 11 'मेजर मैन्युफैक्चरिंग टेक्नोलॉजी' ट्रांसफर की जा सकती हैं. सूत्रों के हवाले से ये जानकारी मिली है. अपने 9 साल के कार्यकाल में पहली बार, पीएम मोदी 21-24 जून की आधिकारिक राजकीय यात्रा पर अमेरिका की यात्रा करेंगे, जिसमें स्टेट डिनर और कांग्रेस के जॉइंट सेशन को संबोधित करना शामिल है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

adipurush
Adipurush Vs Jai Santoshi Maa: क्या टूटेगा रिकॉर्ड? चप्पल उतारकर देखने जाते थे लोग!
Pakistan
Pakistan में बड़ा सड़क हादसा, बस पलटने से 13 लोगों की मौत; 25 घायल
Ram Charan
Ram Charan Baby: महिला कारपेंटर्स ने बच्चे के लिए बनाया खास ‘पालना’, तस्वीर की शेयर
Nia Sharma
बस नाम के कपड़े पहन सड़क पर खूब नाची ये मशहूर एक्ट्रेस, भूल बैठीं सब लाज-शर्म!
Gold-Silver price
बड़ी ग‍िरावट के बाद सोने-चांदी में फ‍िर तेजी, अभी खरीदने वाले भी फायदे में रहेंगे
Powered by Tomorrow.io
adipurush
थियेटर में हनुमान जी के लिए रिजर्व सीट पर बैठने की कोशिश, दर्शकों ने शख्स को धो डाला
aamir khan
Aamir Khan with Faisal Khan: भाईयों में दूर हुए गिले शिकवे, आमिर के गले मिले फैसल
Salman Khan
Bigg Boss OTT 2: पहले ही एपिसोड में क्यों गुस्साए Salman Khan, बोले- बात जब खत्म..
dearness allowance
केंद्रीय कर्मचार‍ियों की मौज ही मौज, 16% बढ़ गया DA; क‍ितने महीने का म‍िलेगा एर‍ियर?
aamir khan
'सत्यमेव जयते' के एक एपिसोड से मिली थी 'दंगल' बनाने की इंस्पिरेशन? यहां जानें सच