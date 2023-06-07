दुर्लभ बीमारी! टॉयलेट सीट पर बैठते ही महिला के घुटने की हड्डी टूटी, वजह जानकार रह जाएंगे हैरान
Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 08:52 AM IST

UK News: टॉयलेट में बैठने के दौरान घुटने की हड्डी टूटने के बाद इंग्लैंड की एक महिला खतरनाक बीमारी के बारे में दूसरों को चेतावनी दे रही है. न्यूयॉर्क पोस्ट की एक खबर के मुताबिक 26 वर्षीय बेथानी ईसन ने 19 वर्ष की उम्र में घुटने में दर्द का अनुभव करना शुरू किया और एक डॉक्टर से मुलाकात की जिसने उसका एक्स-रे किया और उसे एक फिजिकल थेरेपिस्ट के पास भेजा.

