Dr Ravi Pillai: कट्टर मुस्लिम देश में इस हिंदू बिजनेस टाइकून का जलवा, किसान का बेटा है आज खरबों की कंपनी का मालिक
topStories1hindi1741287
Hindi Newsदुनिया

Dr Ravi Pillai: कट्टर मुस्लिम देश में इस हिंदू बिजनेस टाइकून का जलवा, किसान का बेटा है आज खरबों की कंपनी का मालिक

Dr Ravi Pillai RP Group Dubai: विदेश में बसना आसान नहीं होता. ऐसे में जब भारत के एक गरीब किसान का बेटा किसी कट्टर मुस्लिम देश में जाकर अरबों की कंपनी का मालिक बन जाता है तब उसकी कामयाबी की कहानी हर युवा के लिए प्रेरणा बन जाती है. यहां बात डॉक्टर रवि पिल्लई की जो एक होटल चैन के मालिक हैं.

Written By  Shwetank Ratnamber|Last Updated: Jun 17, 2023, 07:27 AM IST

Trending Photos

Dr Ravi Pillai: कट्टर मुस्लिम देश में इस हिंदू बिजनेस टाइकून का जलवा, किसान का बेटा है आज खरबों की कंपनी का मालिक

Dr Ravi Pillai story: डॉ. रवि पिल्लई का नाम आज बिजनेस वर्ल्ड में किसी परिचय का मोहताज नहीं है. आरपी ग्रुप के मालिक डॉ. रवि पिल्लई की संपत्ति यानी रियल टाइम नेटवर्थ की बात करें तो फोर्ब्स की रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक 16 जून को उनकी रियल टाइम नेटवर्थ 3.2 बिलियन डॉलर थी. डॉक्टर रवि पिल्लई का भारत, दुबई, बहरीन समेत कई देशों में होटल का कारोबार है. यूएई (UAE) के सबसे रईस लोगों में उनकी गिनती होती है. डॉ. रवि पिल्लई दुबई के सबसे अमीर हिंदू व्यक्ति हैं. आइये जानते हैं उनकी सक्सेस स्टोरी.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

adipurush
Adipurush Vs Jai Santoshi Maa: क्या टूटेगा रिकॉर्ड? चप्पल उतारकर देखने जाते थे लोग!
Pakistan
आर्थिक संकट से जूझ रहे PAK की मंत्री ने कहा,‘फिलहाल भारत के साथ व्यापार संभव नहीं'
Gold-Silver price
बड़ी ग‍िरावट के बाद सोने-चांदी में फ‍िर तेजी, अभी खरीदने वाले भी फायदे में रहेंगे
Pakistan
पाकिस्तान में आज सिंध से टकराएगा चक्रवात बिपरजॉय, 66,000 लोगों को किया गया शिफ्ट
Vijay Varma
Vijay Varma: आलिया संग उनकी शादी की तस्वीर देखकर एक्टर की मां को लगा था झटका!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Bigg Boss के हर नए सीजन से पहले Salman Khan को ऑफ रखना पड़ता है अपना फोन
Ruchira Kamboj
ऐसी मानसिकता के लिए हमारे पास सहानुभूति के अलावा कुछ नहीं- भारत ने PAK को हड़काया
Russian Embassy
ऑस्ट्रेलियाई संसद के पास दूतावास बनाने की रूस की योजना नाकाम, जानें पूरा मामला
adipurush
थियेटर में हनुमान जी के लिए रिजर्व सीट पर बैठने की कोशिश, दर्शकों ने शख्स को धो डाला
Sherlyn Chopra
Sherlyn ने पार की शर्म ओ हया की सारी हदें, ब्रा पर जाली ओढ़ की शर्मनाक हरकत