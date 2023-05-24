पुतिन-मोदी की दोस्ती पर मंडराया खतरा, इस वजह से रूस ने भारत को दी तेल और हथियार डील रद्द करने की धमकी?
पुतिन-मोदी की दोस्ती पर मंडराया खतरा, इस वजह से रूस ने भारत को दी तेल और हथियार डील रद्द करने की धमकी?

India-Russia Relation: युक्रेन से जारी युद्ध के बीच रूस भारत पर दवाब बना रहा है और धमकी दी है कि अगर भारत ने फाइनेंशियल एक्शन टास्ट फोर्स (FATF) की आगामी बैठक में उसका सपोर्ट नहीं किया तो वह रक्षा के साथ ही ऊर्जा डील को खत्म कर देगा.

Written By  Sumit Rai|Last Updated: May 24, 2023, 04:41 PM IST

पुतिन-मोदी की दोस्ती पर मंडराया खतरा, इस वजह से रूस ने भारत को दी तेल और हथियार डील रद्द करने की धमकी?

Russia Pressurising India for Help: यूक्रेन के साथ जारी युद्ध (Russia Ukrain War) के बीच रूस पूरी दुनिया से अलग पड़ गया है और उस पर फाइनेंशियल एक्शन टास्क फोर्स की ब्लैक लिस्ट (FATF Blacklist) में शामिल होने का खतरा मंडरा रहा है. अब रूस इसके लिए भारत पर दबाव बना रहा है ताकि वो उसे एफएटीएफ की ब्लैक या ग्रे लिस्ट में शामिल होने से बचाए. फाइनेंशियल एक्शन टास्क फोर्स (Financial Action Task Force) एक ऐसी अंतरराष्ट्रीय संस्था है और वो अंतरराष्ट्रीय वित्तीय अपराध को रोकने की कोशिश करती है. एफएटीएफ की ब्लैक या ग्रे लिस्ट में शामिल देशों को दी जाने वाली वित्तीय सहायता तो बंद कर ही दी जाती है, साथ ही उस पर निगरानी बढ़ा दी जाती है.

