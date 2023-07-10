Syria में मारा गया IS का टॉप कमांडर, बाइक पर था सवार जब US ड्रोन ने बनाया निशाना
Syria में मारा गया IS का टॉप कमांडर, बाइक पर था सवार जब US ड्रोन ने बनाया निशाना

US Drone Strike: अमेरिकी अधिकारी ने बताया कि हमले के वक्त अल-मुहाजिर उत्तर-पश्चिमी सीरिया में था, वैसे सामान्य रूप से वह देश के पूर्वी हिस्से से अपनी गतिविधियां चलाता था.

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jul 10, 2023, 07:10 AM IST

