Hindus in America: अमेरिका के इस राज्य ने हिंदुओं के लिए जो किया; जानकर हर भारतीय का सीना हो जाएगा चौड़ा

American Hindus: पूरे कैलिफोर्निया में अब 120 से ज्यादा हिंदू मंदिर, धार्मिक केंद्र और सांस्कृतिक केंद्र हैं, और ग्रेटर बे एरिया उन 40 से अधिक मंदिरों और केंद्रों का घर है. लगभग 2,230,000 हिंदू अमेरिकी अमेरिका में रहते हैं, जहां कैलिफोर्निया में हिंदू अमेरिकी की सबसे बड़ी आबादी है.

Written By  Rachit Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 01:45 PM IST

Hindu Population in US: अमेरिका की कैलिफोर्निया राज्य विधानसभा के सदस्य ऐश कालरा ने फिर से एक प्रस्ताव पेश किया है. इसमें अक्टूबर 2023 को राज्य में हिंदू अमेरिकी जागरूकता और प्रशंसा माह घोषित किया गया है. 2013 से कैलिफोर्निया में लगभग हर साल पेश किया जाने वाला बिल पूरे अमेरिका में हिंदू अमेरिकियों की ओर से किए अहम योगदान के बारे में स्थानीय जागरूकता, मान्यता और मंजूरी लाने की कोशिश करेगा.

