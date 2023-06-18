PM मोदी का US में हो रहा बेसब्री से इंतजार, लेकिन क्यों निराश हैं कुछ भारतीय अमेरिकी?
topStories1hindi1742962
Hindi Newsदुनिया

PM मोदी का US में हो रहा बेसब्री से इंतजार, लेकिन क्यों निराश हैं कुछ भारतीय अमेरिकी?

PM Modi's US Visit: अमेरिका में करीब 45 लाख भारतीय अमेरिकी हैं. प्रधानमंत्री मोदी के स्वागत में 2014 में मैडिसन स्क्वायर गार्डन और 2019 में ह्यूस्टन में भव्य समारोह आयोजित किया गया था. 

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 18, 2023, 01:22 PM IST

Trending Photos

PM मोदी का US में हो रहा बेसब्री से इंतजार, लेकिन क्यों निराश हैं कुछ भारतीय अमेरिकी?

Modi's US Visit Schedule: प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी अगले सप्ताह शुरू हो रही अमेरिका की अपनी पहली राजकीय यात्रा के दौरान भारतीय-अमेरिकी समुदाय को भी संबोधित करेंगे, लेकिन इस दौरान लोगों की संख्या अपेक्षाकृत कम रखे जाने से समुदाय के वे नेता निराश हैं, जिन्हें एक बड़ा समारोह आयोजित किए जाने की उम्मीद थी. बता दें अमेरिका में करीब 45 लाख भारतीय अमेरिकी हैं.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

adipurush
Adipurush Vs Jai Santoshi Maa: क्या टूटेगा रिकॉर्ड? चप्पल उतारकर देखने जाते थे लोग!
Pakistan
Pakistan में बड़ा सड़क हादसा, बस पलटने से 13 लोगों की मौत; 25 घायल
Ram Charan
Ram Charan Baby: महिला कारपेंटर्स ने बच्चे के लिए बनाया खास ‘पालना’, तस्वीर की शेयर
Nia Sharma
बस नाम के कपड़े पहन सड़क पर खूब नाची ये मशहूर एक्ट्रेस, भूल बैठीं सब लाज-शर्म!
Gold-Silver price
बड़ी ग‍िरावट के बाद सोने-चांदी में फ‍िर तेजी, अभी खरीदने वाले भी फायदे में रहेंगे
Powered by Tomorrow.io
adipurush
थियेटर में हनुमान जी के लिए रिजर्व सीट पर बैठने की कोशिश, दर्शकों ने शख्स को धो डाला
aamir khan
Aamir Khan with Faisal Khan: भाईयों में दूर हुए गिले शिकवे, आमिर के गले मिले फैसल
Salman Khan
Bigg Boss OTT 2: पहले ही एपिसोड में क्यों गुस्साए Salman Khan, बोले- बात जब खत्म..
dearness allowance
केंद्रीय कर्मचार‍ियों की मौज ही मौज, 16% बढ़ गया DA; क‍ितने महीने का म‍िलेगा एर‍ियर?
aamir khan
'सत्यमेव जयते' के एक एपिसोड से मिली थी 'दंगल' बनाने की इंस्पिरेशन? यहां जानें सच