Titan Submarine: कैसे समंदर में उतरने के बाद टाइटन पनडुब्बी में हुआ खतरनाक ब्लास्ट? एक्सपर्ट ने बताई वजह
Hindi Newsदुनिया

Titanic Missing Submarine: टाइटन पनडुब्बी इनसे अलग थी. इसका प्रेशर वेसल टाइटेनियम और मिक्स कार्बन फाइबर के मेल से बना था. यह इंजीनियरिंग के नजरिए से कुछ हद तक असामान्य है, क्योंकि पानी में गहराई तक जाने को लेकर टाइटेनियम और कार्बन फाइबर काफी अलग गुणों वाली सामग्रियां हैं.

Written By  Rachit Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 07:13 PM IST

Missing Titan Submarine Search:  लापता पनडुब्बी टाइटन के चार दिन चले तलाश अभियान का एक त्रासदीपूर्ण अंत हुआ. रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक, टाइटैनिक जहाज का मलबा देखने गई पनडुब्बी में विनाशकारी विस्फोट हुआ, जिसके कारण इसमें सवार सभी पांचों यात्रियों की तुरंत मौत हो गई.

