White House: भूतिया है अमेरिका का राष्ट्रपति भवन! जहां भटकती हैं आत्माएं

White House Mystery: अक्सर बड़ी और ऐतिहासिक इमारतों के साथ कुछ ऐसी बातें जुड़ी होती हैं, जिनपर यकीन करना आसान नहीं होता. इस कड़ी में आज बात अमेरिका (US) के राष्ट्रपति भवन व्हाइट हाउस (White House) की जिसके भूतिया होने का दावा किया जाता है.

Jun 15, 2023

White House Mystery Ghost: व्हाइट हाउस की गिनती दुनिया की सबसे सुरक्षित इमारतों में होती है. इस ऐतिहासिक भवन में अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति रहते हैं. फिलहाल ये पैलेस प्रेसिडेंट जो बाइडेन (Joe Biden) का अधिकृत आवास है लेकिन इससे जुड़ा एक ऐसा रहस्य है जिसके बारे में आज भी खुलकर चर्चा करने से बचा जाता है. ऐसे में अब आपको राष्ट्रपति भवन के बारे में ऐसी बात बताने जा रहे हैं, जिससे बहुत से लोग अबतक अनजान हैं. दरअसल माना जाता है कि ये एक भूतिहा जगह है. जहां अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति के अलावा एक अदृश्य शक्ति रहती है.

