World Longest Train Routes: दुनिया का सबसे लंबा रेल रूट, एक बार ट्रेन में बैठने के 7 दिनों बाद ही होता है उतरना; क्या आपने कभी किया है सफर
topStories1hindi1756983
Hindi Newsदुनिया

World Longest Train Routes: दुनिया का सबसे लंबा रेल रूट, एक बार ट्रेन में बैठने के 7 दिनों बाद ही होता है उतरना; क्या आपने कभी किया है सफर

World Longest Train Routes: दुनिया में लंबी दूरी के सफर के लिए ट्रेनों से यात्रा करना आज भी सुविधाजनक माना जाता है. लेकिन अगर यह सफर 7 दिन लंबा हो जाए तो क्या तब भी आप ट्रेन से ट्रैवल करना पसंद करेंगे. 

 

Written By  Devinder Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 27, 2023, 11:33 PM IST

Trending Photos

World Longest Train Routes: दुनिया का सबसे लंबा रेल रूट, एक बार ट्रेन में बैठने के 7 दिनों बाद ही होता है उतरना; क्या आपने कभी किया है सफर

Longest Train Routes in the World: जब बात लंबी दूरी के सफर के आती है तो लोग ट्रेन से ट्रैवल करना पसंद करते हैं. ऐसा करना न केवल सस्ता और सुविधाजनक होता है बल्कि इससे शरीर को भी आराम मिलता है. लेकिन अगर यह सफर लंबा हो जाए तो इंसान की खुशी बोरियत में बदलते देर नहीं लगती. खासकर अगर आपको किसी ट्रेन में लगातार 7 दिनों तक सफर करना पड़े तो फिर उसके बाद होने वाली हालत समझी जा सकती है. आज हम आपको ट्रेन से होने वाले दुनिया के कुछ ऐसे ही ट्रैवल्स के बारे में बताने जा रहे हैं. जिसके बारे में जानकर आप हैरान रह जाएंगे. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

Agra News
आगरा में सिपाही की पत्नी को कुल्हाड़ी से काट कर उतारा मौत के घाट, इलाके में मचा हड़कंप
Urfi Javed
Urfi Javed Disgusting Dress: मोहतरमा ने पहना कुछ ऐसा, लोगों को देख आ गई घिन्न!
sapna choudhary
Sapna Choudhary Top 5 Song: इन गानों ने बना दिया सपना को हर दिल की रानी
Namrata Malla
नम्रता मल्ला ने किया ऐसा डांस फैंस देख रह गए दंग, देखें वायरल वीडियो
r d burman
R D Burman क्यों कहलाए पंचम दा? आज तक नहीं सुलझा उनके सीक्रेट लॉकर का रहस्य
Powered by Tomorrow.io
horoscope monthly
जुलाई में इस राशि वालों के रुके काम होंगे पूरे, सफलता का चखेंगे स्वाद
AliExpress
चीनी ऐप से 4 साल पहले दिल्ली के लड़के ने किया था ऑर्डर, अब पहुंचा तो मिली ये चीज
kusha kapila
Kusha Kapila Divorce: शादी के 6 साल बाद पति से ले रहीं तलाक, बोलीं- ‘दिल टूट रहा है’
malaika arora
Malaika Arjun: ना उम्र की परवाह, ना फिक्र दुनियादारी की; जब लगिया इश्क दा रोग
horoscope monthly
जुलाई में इन लोगों को बरतनी होगी सावधानी, कार्यों के बनने में है संदेह