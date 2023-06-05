दुनिया का सबसे गरीब देश, न कोई इंडस्ट्री, न रोजगार, ऐसे हैं यहां के हालात
topStories1hindi1725272
Hindi Newsदुनिया

दुनिया का सबसे गरीब देश, न कोई इंडस्ट्री, न रोजगार, ऐसे हैं यहां के हालात

Poorest Country In The World: वर्ल्ड हैप्पीनेस रिपोर्ट 2018 में देश को 156 रैंक के साथ दुनिया के सबसे कम खुश रहने वाले देश के रूप में स्थान मिला था. ग्लोबल हंगर इंडेक्स में रैंक किए गए सभी 120 देशों में इस देश की भुखमरी और कुपोषण की दर सबसे खराब है. 

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 12:52 PM IST

Trending Photos

दुनिया का सबसे गरीब देश, न कोई इंडस्ट्री, न रोजगार, ऐसे हैं यहां के हालात

Burundi Economy:  गरीबी एक वैश्विक समस्या है. यह एक ऐसी चुनौती जिसका हल आज तक दुनिया नहीं ढूंढ पाई है. दुनिया के अमीर देशों के बारे में सभी जानते हैं लेकिन ऐसे देशों की संख्या बहुत कम हकीकत यह है कि अधिकांश देश गरीबी की समस्या से जूझ रहे हैं. लेकिन क्या आप जानते हैं कि दुनिया का सबसे गरीब देश कौन सा है और वहां के हालात क्या है?

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

nokia
पत्थर है ये Smartphone! पानी में डुबाओ या ऊंचाई से गिराओ, नहीं होता है खराब
mukesh ambani
मुकेश अंबानी की पोती का ग्रैंड वेलकम, गाड़ियों के काफिले के साथ घर पहुंचे आकाश-श्लोक
Pakistan Economic Crisis
पाकिस्तान के नाजुक हालात से परेशान हैं उसके दो ‘खास दोस्त’, क्या है घबराहट की वजह?
up
पूरे परिवार की हत्या के साथ हुआ था इस लव स्टोरी का 'END', शवों की लग कई थी कतार
lifestyle
मोटी तोंद वालों के लिए कमाल की है ये ड्रिंक, मात्र 15 दिन में गायब होगा Belly Fat
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Rahul Gandhi
आप जब देश से बाहर जाते हैं तो यह याद रखना जरूरी है कि... जयशंकर के निशाने पर राहुल
taskeen khan
कौन है Beauty Queen तस्कीन खान, जिन्होंने Miss India का सपना छोड़ क्रैक किया UPSC
Haunted Railway Station
Haunted Railway Station: भारत का एक रेलवे स्टेशन जो 42 साल तक रहा वीरान, क्या थी वजह
wtc final 2023
WTC फाइनल में विराट रचेंगे इतिहास, विव रिचर्ड्स-सहवाग का बड़ा रिकॉर्ड होगा चकनाचूर!
Salman Rushdie
सलमान रुशदी खुद पर हुए चाकू हमले को लेकर लिखेंगे किताब, कहा- ‘इस पर लिखना आसान नहीं’