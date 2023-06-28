Ranil Wickremesinghe: हमारी वजह से भारत को हो खतरा ऐसा कभी भी न होने दूंगा, इस देश के राष्ट्रपति का बड़ा बयान
topStories1hindi1757897
Ranil Wickremesinghe: हमारी वजह से भारत को हो खतरा ऐसा कभी भी न होने दूंगा, इस देश के राष्ट्रपति का बड़ा बयान

India Sri Lanka Ties: विक्रमसिंघे ब्रिटेन और फ्रांस की सरकारी यात्रा पर हैं और उन्होंने सोमवार को फ्रांस की सरकारी मीडिया के साथ एक साक्षात्कार में यह बड़ा बयान दिया है.

Written By  Shwetank Ratnamber|Last Updated: Jun 28, 2023, 03:03 PM IST

Sri Lanka India Relations: श्रीलंका के राष्ट्रपति रानिल विक्रमसिंघे (Ranil Wickremesinghe) ने कहा है कि उनके देश का इस्तेमाल भारत के खिलाफ (Anti India Activities) किसी भी धमकी (Threat) या खतरे के लिए आधार (सैन्य अड्डे) के तौर पर कभी भी नहीं करने दिया जाएगा. इसके साथ ही उन्होंने इस बात पर भी जोर दिया कि चीन के साथ कोई सैन्य समझौता नहीं करते हुए यह द्वीपीय देश श्रीलंका ‘तटस्थ’ बना हुआ है.

