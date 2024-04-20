Karamjit Chaudhary joined BJP: ਮਰਹੂਮ ਸੰਤੋਖ ਚੌਧਰੀ ਦੀ ਪਤਨੀ ਕਰਮਜੀਤ ਕੌਰ ਚੌਧਰੀ ਬੀਜੇਪੀ ਵਿੱਚ ਸ਼ਾਮਿਲ
Written By  Manpreet Singh|Last Updated: Apr 20, 2024, 12:21 PM IST

Karamjit Chaudhary joined BJP: ਜਲੰਧਰ ਤੋਂ ਸੰਸਦ ਮੈਂਬਰ ਅਤੇ ਕਾਂਗਰਸ ਦੇ ਸੀਨੀਅਰ ਆਗੂ ਸੰਤੋਖ ਚੌਧਰੀ ਦੀ ਪਤਨੀ ਕਰਮਜੀਤ ਕੌਰ ਚੌਧਰੀ ਅੱਜ ਭਾਜਪਾ ਵਿੱਚ ਸ਼ਾਮਿਲ ਹੋ ਗਏ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ ਹੀ ਤਜਿੰਦਰਪਾਲ ਸਿੰਘ ਬਿੱਟੂ ਨੇ ਵੀ ਕਾਂਗਰਸ ਨੂੰ ਅਲਵੀਦਾ ਆਖੇ ਬੀਜੇਪੀ ਜੁਆਇਨ ਕਰ ਲਈ ਹੈ।

 

