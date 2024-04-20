Karamjit Chaudhary joined BJP: ਮਰਹੂਮ ਸੰਤੋਖ ਚੌਧਰੀ ਦੀ ਪਤਨੀ ਕਰਮਜੀਤ ਕੌਰ ਚੌਧਰੀ ਬੀਜੇਪੀ ਵਿੱਚ ਸ਼ਾਮਿਲ 

Karamjit Chaudhary joined BJP: ਜਲੰਧਰ ਤੋਂ ਸੰਸਦ ਮੈਂਬਰ ਅਤੇ ਕਾਂਗਰਸ ਦੇ ਸੀਨੀਅਰ ਆਗੂ ਸੰਤੋਖ ਚੌਧਰੀ ਦੀ ਪਤਨੀ ਕਰਮਜੀਤ ਕੌਰ ਚੌਧਰੀ ਅੱਜ ਭਾਜਪਾ ਵਿੱਚ ਸ਼ਾਮਿਲ ਹੋ ਗਏ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ ਹੀ ਤਜਿੰਦਰਪਾਲ ਸਿੰਘ ਬਿੱਟੂ ਨੇ ਵੀ ਕਾਂਗਰਸ ਨੂੰ ਅਲਵੀਦਾ ਆਖੇ ਬੀਜੇਪੀ ਜੁਆਇਨ ਕਰ ਲਈ ਹੈ।

#WATCH | Tajinder Singh Bittu, who resigned from Congress today, joins BJP at the party headquarters in Delhi in the presence of Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and party general secretary Vinod Tawde

Tajinder Singh Bittu resigned from his post of AICC Secretary In-Charge… pic.twitter.com/LaTBgI315v

— ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2024