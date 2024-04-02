Ravneet Bittu News: ਭਾਜਪਾ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਲੋਕ ਸਭਾ ਉਮੀਦਵਾਰ ਵਜੋਂ ਟਿਕਟ ਮਿਲਣ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ ਲੁਧਿਆਣਾ ਪੁੱਜੇ ਰਵਨੀਤ ਬਿੱਟੂ
Ravneet Bittu News: ਭਾਜਪਾ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਲੋਕ ਸਭਾ ਉਮੀਦਵਾਰ ਵਜੋਂ ਟਿਕਟ ਮਿਲਣ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ ਲੁਧਿਆਣਾ ਪੁੱਜੇ ਰਵਨੀਤ ਬਿੱਟੂ

ਲੁਧਿਆਣਾ ਰੇਲਵੇ ਸਟੇਸ਼ਨ ਤੇ ਪਹੁੰਚੇ ਰਵਨੀਤ ਬਿੱਟੂ ਭਾਰਤੀ ਜਨਤਾ ਪਾਰਟੀ ਦੀ ਟਿਕਟ ਮਿਲਣ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ ਪਹਿਲੀ ਵਾਰ ਲੁਧਿਆਣਾ ਪਹੁੰਚੇ ਜਿੱਥੇ ਕਿ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦਾ ਜ਼ੋਰ ਸ਼ੋਰ ਨਾਲ ਪਾਰਟੀ ਦੇ ਲੀਡਰ ਨੇ ਸਵਾਗਤ ਕੀਤਾ।  

Written By  Ravinder Singh|Last Updated: Apr 02, 2024, 12:47 PM IST

