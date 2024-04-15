Retired Judges: 21 ਸੇਵਾਮੁਕਤ ਜੱਜਾਂ ਨੇ ਨਿਆਂਪਾਲਿਕਾ ਨੂੰ ਕਮਜ਼ੋਰ ਕਰਨ ਦੀਆਂ ਕੋਸ਼ਿਸ਼ਾਂ 'ਤੇ ਚਿੰਤਾ ਜਤਾਈ
21 ਸੇਵਾਮੁਕਤ ਜੱਜਾਂ ਨੇ ਭਾਰਤ ਦੇ ਚੀਫ ਜਸਟਿਸ ਡੀ ਚੰਦਰਚੂੜ ਨੂੰ ਪੱਤਰ ਲਿਖਿਆ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ ਕੁਝ ਧਿਰਾਂ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਨਿਆਂਪਾਲਿਕਾ ਨੂੰ ਕਮਜ਼ੋਰ ਕਰਨ ਦੀਆਂ ਵਧ ਰਹੀਆਂ ਕੋਸ਼ਿਸ਼ਾਂ ਉਤੇ ਚਿੰਤਾ ਜ਼ਾਹਿਰ ਕੀਤੀ।  

Written By  Ravinder Singh|Last Updated: Apr 15, 2024, 10:48 AM IST

Retired Judges: 21 ਸੇਵਾਮੁਕਤ ਜੱਜਾਂ ਨੇ ਭਾਰਤ ਦੇ ਚੀਫ ਜਸਟਿਸ ਡੀ ਚੰਦਰਚੂੜ ਨੂੰ ਪੱਤਰ ਲਿਖਿਆ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ ਕੁਝ ਧਿਰਾਂ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਨਿਆਂਪਾਲਿਕਾ ਨੂੰ ਕਮਜ਼ੋਰ ਕਰਨ ਦੀਆਂ ਵਧ ਰਹੀਆਂ ਕੋਸ਼ਿਸ਼ਾਂ ਉਤੇ ਚਿੰਤਾ ਜ਼ਾਹਿਰ ਕੀਤੀ।

 

