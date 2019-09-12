close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sterling K Brown

Actor Sterling K Brown backs 'Washington Black' series

Actor Sterling K. Brown will produce "Washington Black", a series that tells the story of an 11-year-old slave.

Actor Sterling K Brown backs &#039;Washington Black&#039; series

Los Angeles: Actor Sterling K. Brown will produce "Washington Black", a series that tells the story of an 11-year-old slave.

Brown will be backing the project based on Esi Edugyan's award-winning novel, with his Indian Meadows Productions banner, reports "variety.com". It is in development at Hulu.

"Washington Black" tells the story of George Washington Black, an 11-year-old field slave on a Barbados sugar plantation. It is about his struggles to flee along with his master's eccentric inventor brother, Christopher Wilde. The series will capture their adventure around the world on a flying machine.

Brown launched Indian Meadows in 2018 under a pact with 20th Century Fox with the aim of promoting diversity. This would be the first limited series to emerge from the production banner.

Tags:
Sterling K BrownWashington Black
Next
Story

Sanjay Suri wants his next film 'Jhalki' to be declared tax-free

Must Watch

PT44M31S

Taal Thok Ke: 'Kashmir India's integral part, welfare only in integration' says Ulema-e-hind