Actor Sterling K Brown backs 'Washington Black' series

Los Angeles: Actor Sterling K. Brown will produce "Washington Black", a series that tells the story of an 11-year-old slave.

Brown will be backing the project based on Esi Edugyan's award-winning novel, with his Indian Meadows Productions banner, reports "variety.com". It is in development at Hulu.

"Washington Black" tells the story of George Washington Black, an 11-year-old field slave on a Barbados sugar plantation. It is about his struggles to flee along with his master's eccentric inventor brother, Christopher Wilde. The series will capture their adventure around the world on a flying machine.

Brown launched Indian Meadows in 2018 under a pact with 20th Century Fox with the aim of promoting diversity. This would be the first limited series to emerge from the production banner.