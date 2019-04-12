close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Avengers: Endgame

'Avengers: Endgame' star Robert Downey Jr shares a funny dancing video

Be it fans or actors, no one can be seen controlling his excitement for the upcoming flick `Avengers: Endgame.` The excitement reached its epitome when recently, Robert Downey Jr posted a dancing video on his Instagram page.

&#039;Avengers: Endgame&#039; star Robert Downey Jr shares a funny dancing video

New Delhi: Be it fans or actors, no one can be seen controlling his excitement for the upcoming flick `Avengers: Endgame.` The excitement reached its epitome when recently, Robert Downey Jr posted a dancing video on his Instagram page.

The actor uploaded a slo-mo video where he can be seen with various `Avengers` costumes. "For those about to rock, we salute you! Hey Cap, up high! Don`t leave me hanging," he captioned the video.

Last week the much anticipated `Marvel Anthem` created by the maestro A R Rehman was out, which created a buzz among the fans. Joe Russo, the mind behind `Avengers` was in India to launch the anthem. 'Avengers: Endgame' will be the last in the 22-film generation including Spiderman, Iron Man.

The film is slated to release on April 26.
 

Tags:
Avengers: EndgameRobert Downey JrAvengers
Next
Story

Akshay Kumar's 'Kesari' maintains steady run at box office

Must Watch

PT14M19S

Taal Thok Ke: 'Honest Chowkidar' vs 'Corrupt Parivar' for 2019 Lok Sabha Elections?