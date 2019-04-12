'Avengers: Endgame' star Robert Downey Jr shares a funny dancing video

New Delhi: Be it fans or actors, no one can be seen controlling his excitement for the upcoming flick `Avengers: Endgame.` The excitement reached its epitome when recently, Robert Downey Jr posted a dancing video on his Instagram page.

The actor uploaded a slo-mo video where he can be seen with various `Avengers` costumes. "For those about to rock, we salute you! Hey Cap, up high! Don`t leave me hanging," he captioned the video.

Last week the much anticipated `Marvel Anthem` created by the maestro A R Rehman was out, which created a buzz among the fans. Joe Russo, the mind behind `Avengers` was in India to launch the anthem. 'Avengers: Endgame' will be the last in the 22-film generation including Spiderman, Iron Man.

The film is slated to release on April 26.

