Chadwick Boseman

Chadwick Boseman's '21 Bridges' to open in India in September

'21 Bridges' reunites Chadwick Boseman with the acclaimed producers Joe and Anthony Russo, also known as the Russo Brothers, after 'Avengers: Endgame'. 

Chadwick Boseman&#039;s &#039;21 Bridges&#039; to open in India in September
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Chadwick Boseman's "21 Bridges" will be released in India on September 27.

In "21 Bridges", the "Black Panther" star plays a detective whose police officer father was killed in the line of duty. When eight police officers are gunned down during a robbery, the detective makes the decision to go on a manhunt and set things right. 

The film reunites Boseman with the acclaimed producers Joe and Anthony Russo, also known as the Russo Brothers, after "Avengers: Endgame". 

Helmed by Brian Kirk, the movie also stars Sienna Miller, Stephan James, Taylor Kitsch, Keith David and JK Simmons. 

