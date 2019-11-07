close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Despite the Fog

Italian drama 'Despite the Fog' to open 50th Indian Film Festival

Filmmaker Goran Paskaljevic's 'Despite the Fog' will open the 50th International Film Festival of India (IFFI). 

Italian drama &#039;Despite the Fog&#039; to open 50th Indian Film Festival
Image Courtesy : Representative Image

New Delhi: Filmmaker Goran Paskaljevic's 'Despite the Fog' will open the 50th International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

Helmed by one of Europe's most remarkable directors, the flick narrates the story of Paolo, owner of a restaurant in a small town in the province of Rome.

On his way back home on a rainy evening, he meets a refugee child, Mohammed, who lost his parents during the trip to Italy on a rubber boat. Born in Belgrade, Serbia, Paskaljevic has made 30 documentaries and 18 feature films, shown and acclaimed at the most prestigious international film festivals such as Cannes, Berlin, Venice, Toronto, San Sebastian, to name a few.

The ace director was marked as one of the world's top five directors by Variety International Film Guide in 2001. 

He was also conferred with the title of 'Officier des Arts et des Lettres', the most important French decoration in the field of culture.

The 50th International Film Festival of India,2019 will witness over 200 best films from 76 countries, 26 feature films and 15 non-feature films in Indian panorama section.

More than 10,000 people and film lovers are expected to participate in the golden jubilee edition. 

The event will be held from 20 to 28 November in Goa. It is set to inaugurated by Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan. 

 

Tags:
Despite the Fog50th Indian Film FestivalGoran PaskaljevicVariety International Film GuideOfficier des Arts et des LettresAmitabh Bachchan
Next
Story

Ben Affleck to star in action-thriller 'Hypnotic'

Must Watch

PT3M6S

National Cancer Awareness Day: Bengaluru couple's initiative will win your heart