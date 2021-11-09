हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
horrific

1 dead, 8 injured as car crashes into huts in Jodhpur, shocking visuals surface

All the injured were rushed to the nearby AIIMS hospital, where one succumbed to injuries.

Image: Video Grab/Twitter

Jodhpur: One person died and eight others were injured when a speeding luxury car rammed into roadside makeshift huts at AIIMS road here on Tuesday morning. The car also hit many two-wheelers on the road.

According to police, all the injured were rushed to the nearby AIIMS hospital, where one succumbed to injuries and eight others are undergoing treatment.

The deceased was identified as Mukesh (30), three of the injured were inhabitants of the huts while four others were commuters, who were hit by the car.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who reached Jodhpur on Tuesday morning for a day's visit, rushed to the hospital straight from the airport and visited all the injured patients.

He talked to them and gave directions to the AIIMS doctors and administration to provided best care for their recovery. He announced Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for the deceased, Rs 1 lakh for the seriously injured and Rs 50,000 for those with minor injuries.

