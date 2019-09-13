13 dead, 5 missing during Ganesh visarjan in Maharashtra

Mumbai: At least 13 people have died by drowning during Ganesh visarjan (idol immersion) across Maharashtra in the past 24 hours. Five people have also gone missing in different districts during the occasion.

A large number of people across the state attended Ganpati visarjan procession in their respective towns on Thursday amid tight security. Thursday marked the end of the 10-day long Ganesh Chaturthi festival, celebrated in Maharashtra with full fervour.

However, the celebrations at various places were marred by incidents like these.

Live TV

Three people died in Ratnagiri, two each in Nashik, Sindhudurg and Satara and one each in Thane, Dhule, Buldhana and Bhandara.

In a similar incident, 11 people have died and five went missing after a boat capsized during Ganpati Visarjan at Bhopal's Khatlapura Ghat on Friday morning.

Police along with the State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF) personnel and a team of divers are carrying out the rescue operations.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath has directed a magisterial inquiry into the incident and announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh to families of deceased.