close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ganpati Visarjan

Madhya Pradesh: 11 dead, 12 missing after boat capsizes during Ganesh Visarjan in Bhopal

Six people have been rescued by authorities so far. State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF) has been deployed for rescue operation.

Madhya Pradesh: 11 dead, 12 missing after boat capsizes during Ganesh Visarjan in Bhopal
ANI Photo

BHOPAL: At least 11 persons died after a boat capsized during Ganpati Visarjan at Bhopal’s Khatlapura Ghat on Friday morning. Twelve persons are still missing in the incident. 

Live TV

Six people have been rescued by authorities so far.

Police along with the State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF) personnel and a team of divers are currently engaged in the rescue operations. 

"Five people have been rescued out of 16 and we have recovered 11 bodies till now. A search operation is underway and we are trying to rescue other people as well. According to the locals, only these many people had drowned here, but we are still searching in case we find some other people," Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Akhil Patel told news agency ANI.

"This incident occurred at around 4:30 in the morning. At least 40 police personnel are present at the spot along with other authorities and professional swimmers. State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) team is also present at the spot," he added. 

On Thursday night, four persons -- two men and two women - drowned while taking a bath in River Yamuna at Bakhtapur in the national capital's Alipur region. The deceased had stepped out with a group of 20 from Paschim Vihar to take a dip in Yamuna river following Ganesh Visarjan ceremony. 

On September 10, Six children - four girls and two boys - drowned in a pond near a village in Karnataka`s Kolar Gold Fields (KGF) town on Tuesday while immersing idols of Lord Ganesh, police said.

Tags:
Ganpati VisarjanBhopalDrownBoat capsize
Next
Story

Madhya Pradesh: BJP holds statewide protest against Kamal Nath govt

Must Watch

PT4M6S

Indian Army always ready for action in PoK: Bipin Rawat