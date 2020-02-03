हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi fog

13 Delhi-bound trains delayed in northern India due to low visibility

13 Delhi-bound trains delayed in northern India due to low visibility
File Image

New Delhi: At least 13 Delhi-bound trains were delayed by up to 4 hours due to fog in several parts of northern india, officials said on Monday.

According to northern railway officials, Gaya-New Delhi Mahabodhi Express was delayed by 4 hours, followed by Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Express running behind its schedule by 3 hours.

Even Singrauli-Hazrat Nizamuddin Express was delayed by 2 hours and 30 minutes, Amritsar-Nanded Sachkhand Express delayed by 2 hours and 15 minutes.

The Vasco-Hazrat Nizamuddin Goa Express and Bhagalpur-Anand Vihar Vikramshila Express were delayed by 1 hour and 30 minutes and Howrah-New Delhi Poorva Express was delayed by 1 hour.

On Sunday, 15 Delhi-bound trains were delayed due to fog in several parts of northern India.

