1,324 coronavirus COVID-19 cases reported in 24 hours, tally jumps to 16,116, death toll at 519

New Delhi: As many as 1,324 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in the last 24 hours, taking India's count of coronavirus COVID-19 cases to 16,116, according to Union Health Ministry's update at 5 pm on Sunday (April 19, 2020).

While 13,925 are active cases, atleast 2,302 cases have been cured or discharged and migrated. With 31 new fatalities reported in 24 hours, the death toll has now risen to 519.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit with 3,651 cases and 211 fatalities. Followed by Delhi, where the number of COVID-19 cases stand at 1,893 while 43 patients have lost their lives.

Third is Gujarat with 1,604 COVID-19 cases and death toll of 58. Madhya Pradesh has reported 1,407 positive cases so far of which 70 patients have lost their lives to the deadly virus.

Tamil Nadu`s COVID-19 figure stands at 1,372 and 15 fatalities. In Rajasthan, 1,351 cases have been reported of which 11 patients have died.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in tweet on Sunday said that "we are in this together" and that the COVID-19 virus affects everyone equally irrespective of faith, colour, caste or language.

Posting from PMO twitter handle, the tweet read: "COVID-19 does not see race, religion, colour, caste, creed, language or border before striking. Our response and conduct thereafter should attach primacy to unity and brotherhood. We are in this together.”

PM Modi further urged for togtherness to face the coronavirus challenge. "Unlike previous moments in history, when countries or societies faced off against each other, today we are together facing a common challenge. The future will be about togetherness and resilience," he said.