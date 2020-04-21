1,330 people booked for not wearing masks in Mumbai during lockdown

Mumbai: Mumbai Police have registered cases against 1330 citizens for not wearing masks at public places in violation of the order issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in the last 13 days of the coronavirus lockdown, an official said on Tuesday.

The BMC had made wearing of face masks/clothes compulsory from April 8 in view of surge in the number of coronavirus positive cases in Mumbai, which is worst-hit by the outbreak.

The civic body had warned of action under section 188 (Disobedience to the order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) if people are found roaming without masks in public places like streets, hospitals, markets, offices etc.

"Till Monday (April 20) night, police had booked 1330 people for flouting the order. Most of these cases are registered in Central, West and North Mumbai regions," the official said.

Meanwhile, police have registered 4483 cases against 8679 people for violation of prohibitory orders amidst the lockdown and made 5505 arrests, who were later released on bail, he said.

While 2020 people were served notices for flouting of norms, 1154 others are shown as wanted at various police stations, the official added.

Of the total 4483 cases, 3230 offences pertained to unlawful assembly. Majority of these cases were registered in Central, Eastern, Western and Northern Mumbai regions, he said.