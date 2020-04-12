हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Maharashtra

134 new coronavirus COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra; state tally goes up to 1,895

At least 134 people tested positive for coronavirus COVID-19 in Maharashtra on Sunday (April 12), taking the state tally to 1,895, said a state health official. Among the new cases, 113 have been reported from Mumbai city and seven from Mira Bhayandar civic area in neighbouring Thane district.

134 new coronavirus COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra; state tally goes up to 1,895
ANI photo

Mumbai: At least 134 people tested positive for coronavirus COVID-19 in Maharashtra on Sunday (April 12), taking the state tally to 1,895, said a state health official. Among the new cases, 113 have been reported from Mumbai city and seven from Mira Bhayandar civic area in neighbouring Thane district.

Besides, four cases have been reported from Pune city, two each from Navi Mumbai, Thane city and Vasai-Virar in neighbouring Palghar district, and one each from Raigad, Amravati, Bhiwandi (Thane district) and Pimpri Chinchwad (town near Pune), the official said. 

The total number of cases in Vasai takuka today reached at 38, with 15 in Vasai, 16 in Nalaspara and 7 in Virar.

Tags:
MaharashtraMumbaiThaneBhiwandiRaigadCoronavirusCOVID-19
Next
Story

Moderate tremors felt in Delhi-NCR, parts of north India; 'hope everyone is safe', tweets Arvind Kejriwal

Corona Meter
  • 8447Confirmed
  • 765Discharged
  • 273Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT2M37S

3.5 magnitude tremors felt in Delhi-NCR, earthquake caused people to leave homes