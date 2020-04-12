134 new coronavirus COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra; state tally goes up to 1,895

Mumbai: At least 134 people tested positive for coronavirus COVID-19 in Maharashtra on Sunday (April 12), taking the state tally to 1,895, said a state health official. Among the new cases, 113 have been reported from Mumbai city and seven from Mira Bhayandar civic area in neighbouring Thane district.

Besides, four cases have been reported from Pune city, two each from Navi Mumbai, Thane city and Vasai-Virar in neighbouring Palghar district, and one each from Raigad, Amravati, Bhiwandi (Thane district) and Pimpri Chinchwad (town near Pune), the official said.

The total number of cases in Vasai takuka today reached at 38, with 15 in Vasai, 16 in Nalaspara and 7 in Virar.