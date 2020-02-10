हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Naxals

2 jawans killed, 6 injured in encounter with Naxals in Chhattisgarh

The slain jawans are Vikash Kumar and Purnanand Sahu. The earlier reports said that two jawans were injured. The number later rose to six.

2 jawans killed, 6 injured in encounter with Naxals in Chhattisgarh

Bijapur: Two CoBRA battalion jawans were killed while six others were injured in an exchange of fire with Naxals at Irapalli village of Bijapur district on Monday. One Naxal was also killed in the encounter that took place in the Pamed Police Station limits.

The slain jawans are Vikash Kumar and Purnanand Sahu. The earlier reports said that two jawans were injured. The number later rose to six.

The commandos were from the 204 Battalion of the Commando Battalions for Resolute Action (CoBRA). (More details are awaited)

Tags:
NaxalsChhattisgarhBijapur
Next
Story

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar claims censorship after his address at Legislative Assembly was denied live coverage

Must Watch

PT28M33S

Deshhit: Watch nation's top news in detail, February 10, 2020